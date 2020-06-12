All apartments in Mesa
536 N 82ND Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

536 N 82ND Street

536 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 North 82nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Northeast Mesa. New flooring throughout.Easy access to the 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 N 82ND Street have any available units?
536 N 82ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 N 82ND Street have?
Some of 536 N 82ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 N 82ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 N 82ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 N 82ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 N 82ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 536 N 82ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 536 N 82ND Street offers parking.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 N 82ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have a pool?
No, 536 N 82ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have accessible units?
No, 536 N 82ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 N 82ND Street has units with dishwashers.

