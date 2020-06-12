Rent Calculator
536 N 82ND Street
536 North 82nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
536 North 82nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Northeast Mesa. New flooring throughout.Easy access to the 202.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 N 82ND Street have any available units?
536 N 82ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 536 N 82ND Street have?
Some of 536 N 82ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 536 N 82ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 N 82ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 N 82ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 N 82ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 536 N 82ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 536 N 82ND Street offers parking.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 N 82ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have a pool?
No, 536 N 82ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have accessible units?
No, 536 N 82ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 N 82ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 N 82ND Street has units with dishwashers.
