536 East Harmony Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled mesa 4/2 house with updated paint, like new carpet, designer kitchen cabinets with granite counters, split master, off street parking, private patio, huge over sized lot, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! * visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.