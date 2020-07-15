533 W GUADALUPE Road

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! All on one floor! Tile flooring throughout except bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated, newer cabinets, newer counter tops, stainless appliances. This unit is very clean and well kept!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
