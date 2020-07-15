533 W GUADALUPE Road

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! All on one floor! Tile flooring throughout except bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated, newer cabinets, newer counter tops, stainless appliances. This unit is very clean and well kept!