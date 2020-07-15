All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 533 W GUADALUPE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
533 W GUADALUPE Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

533 W GUADALUPE Road

533 West Guadalupe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

533 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! All on one floor! Tile flooring throughout except bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated, newer cabinets, newer counter tops, stainless appliances. This unit is very clean and well kept!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 W GUADALUPE Road have any available units?
533 W GUADALUPE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 W GUADALUPE Road have?
Some of 533 W GUADALUPE Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 W GUADALUPE Road currently offering any rent specials?
533 W GUADALUPE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 W GUADALUPE Road pet-friendly?
No, 533 W GUADALUPE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 533 W GUADALUPE Road offer parking?
No, 533 W GUADALUPE Road does not offer parking.
Does 533 W GUADALUPE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 W GUADALUPE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 W GUADALUPE Road have a pool?
No, 533 W GUADALUPE Road does not have a pool.
Does 533 W GUADALUPE Road have accessible units?
No, 533 W GUADALUPE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 533 W GUADALUPE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 W GUADALUPE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College