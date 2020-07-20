Rent Calculator
5260 East Hopi Avenue
5260 East Hopi Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5260 East Hopi Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
INTERIOR PAINTED MARCH 2013**CARPETS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED***FOURTH BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATHROOM*** *
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue have any available units?
5260 East Hopi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 5260 East Hopi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5260 East Hopi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 East Hopi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue offer parking?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue have a pool?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 East Hopi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 East Hopi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
