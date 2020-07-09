All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road

510 North Alma School Road · No Longer Available
Location

510 North Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath end unit, New Carpet, fresh paint. Complex has a community pool/spa. 1 covered assigned parking and plenty of additional parking. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have any available units?
510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road offer parking?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road offers parking.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have a pool?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road has a pool.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.

