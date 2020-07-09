Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road
510 North Alma School Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
510 North Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath end unit, New Carpet, fresh paint. Complex has a community pool/spa. 1 covered assigned parking and plenty of additional parking. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have any available units?
510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road offer parking?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road offers parking.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have a pool?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road has a pool.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 N ALMA SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.
