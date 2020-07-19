All apartments in Mesa
5044 S CURIE Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5044 S CURIE Way

5044 South Curie Way · No Longer Available
Location

5044 South Curie Way, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful fairly new 3 year old house. Close to school, close to a recreational park (Pool, water features, jungle gyms, indoor video games, etc).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

