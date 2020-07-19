Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5044 S CURIE Way
5044 S CURIE Way
5044 South Curie Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5044 South Curie Way, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful fairly new 3 year old house. Close to school, close to a recreational park (Pool, water features, jungle gyms, indoor video games, etc).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5044 S CURIE Way have any available units?
5044 S CURIE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5044 S CURIE Way have?
Some of 5044 S CURIE Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5044 S CURIE Way currently offering any rent specials?
5044 S CURIE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 S CURIE Way pet-friendly?
No, 5044 S CURIE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 5044 S CURIE Way offer parking?
Yes, 5044 S CURIE Way offers parking.
Does 5044 S CURIE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 S CURIE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 S CURIE Way have a pool?
Yes, 5044 S CURIE Way has a pool.
Does 5044 S CURIE Way have accessible units?
No, 5044 S CURIE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 S CURIE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5044 S CURIE Way has units with dishwashers.
