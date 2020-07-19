Rent Calculator
5004 E Dartmouth St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5004 E Dartmouth St
5004 East Dartmouth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5004 East Dartmouth Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home on large lot with vaulted ceilings, lots of tile & ceiling fans. Kitchen has an island. Huge family room. Wide side yard with RV gate. Call Kara for details 480.232.4288
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5004 E Dartmouth St have any available units?
5004 E Dartmouth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5004 E Dartmouth St have?
Some of 5004 E Dartmouth St's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5004 E Dartmouth St currently offering any rent specials?
5004 E Dartmouth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 E Dartmouth St pet-friendly?
No, 5004 E Dartmouth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 5004 E Dartmouth St offer parking?
Yes, 5004 E Dartmouth St offers parking.
Does 5004 E Dartmouth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 E Dartmouth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 E Dartmouth St have a pool?
No, 5004 E Dartmouth St does not have a pool.
Does 5004 E Dartmouth St have accessible units?
No, 5004 E Dartmouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 E Dartmouth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 E Dartmouth St does not have units with dishwashers.
