Upstairs two bedroom, one bath apartment home in smaller community ready for lease. Spacious living room with upgraded kitchen featuring attractive counter tops, black kitchen appliances and built in microwave. Apartment home comes with vinyl flooring, carpet in bedrooms, stack-able front loading washer and dryer and large restroom with linen space. *Water included in rent* SRP electric

