All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 466 E 10th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
466 E 10th Pl
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
466 E 10th Pl
466 East 10th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
466 East 10th Place, Mesa, AZ 85203
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
4 bedroom 2 bath with a POOL! Many nice features and upgrades throughout out including, newer carpet, newer paint, fireplace, upgraded fixtures, swimming pool, grass lawn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 466 E 10th Pl have any available units?
466 E 10th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 466 E 10th Pl have?
Some of 466 E 10th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 466 E 10th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
466 E 10th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 E 10th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 466 E 10th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 466 E 10th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 466 E 10th Pl offers parking.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 E 10th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 466 E 10th Pl has a pool.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have accessible units?
No, 466 E 10th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 E 10th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
