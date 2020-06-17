All apartments in Mesa
466 E 10th Pl
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

466 E 10th Pl

466 East 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

466 East 10th Place, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
4 bedroom 2 bath with a POOL! Many nice features and upgrades throughout out including, newer carpet, newer paint, fireplace, upgraded fixtures, swimming pool, grass lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 E 10th Pl have any available units?
466 E 10th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 E 10th Pl have?
Some of 466 E 10th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 E 10th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
466 E 10th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 E 10th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 466 E 10th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 466 E 10th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 466 E 10th Pl offers parking.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 E 10th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 466 E 10th Pl has a pool.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have accessible units?
No, 466 E 10th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 466 E 10th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 E 10th Pl has units with dishwashers.
