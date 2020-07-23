All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 459 S Johnson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
459 S Johnson Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

459 S Johnson Street

459 South Johnson · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

459 South Johnson, Mesa, AZ 85202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 459 S Johnson Street Mesa AZ · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,323 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5862576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 S Johnson Street have any available units?
459 S Johnson Street has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 S Johnson Street have?
Some of 459 S Johnson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 S Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 S Johnson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 S Johnson Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 S Johnson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 459 S Johnson Street offer parking?
No, 459 S Johnson Street does not offer parking.
Does 459 S Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 S Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 S Johnson Street have a pool?
Yes, 459 S Johnson Street has a pool.
Does 459 S Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 459 S Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 S Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 S Johnson Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 459 S Johnson Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity