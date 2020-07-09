All apartments in Mesa
456 South Lesueur
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

456 South Lesueur

456 South Lesueur · No Longer Available
Location

456 South Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Mesa home! Stunning kitchen with a new dishwasher! New paint, blinds and fans throughout! Spacious living area and master bedroom. Huge backyard with 2 sheds. Great location, close to amazing food, schools, and entertainment! Landscaping and irrigation are maintained by the homeowner.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 South Lesueur have any available units?
456 South Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 456 South Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
456 South Lesueur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 South Lesueur pet-friendly?
No, 456 South Lesueur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 456 South Lesueur offer parking?
No, 456 South Lesueur does not offer parking.
Does 456 South Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 South Lesueur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 South Lesueur have a pool?
No, 456 South Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 456 South Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 456 South Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 456 South Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 South Lesueur has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 South Lesueur have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 South Lesueur does not have units with air conditioning.

