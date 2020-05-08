452 South Horne

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with matching appliances, electric stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.