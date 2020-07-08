Beautiful freshly painted former model home for rent. Easy access to US 60. Convenient shopping. Gas cooking and gas fireplace. Enter into front living room and formal dining room. Granite counters. Large yard w RV gate. No cats. Dogs under 25 lbs okay. Tenant will pay for pest control and landscaping. Rental insurance required. HOA fines if incurred will be paid by tenant upon receipt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have any available units?
4512 E HOPI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have?
Some of 4512 E HOPI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 E HOPI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 E HOPI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 E HOPI Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 E HOPI Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4512 E HOPI Avenue offers parking.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 E HOPI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 E HOPI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 E HOPI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 E HOPI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
