All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4512 E HOPI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4512 E HOPI Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

4512 E HOPI Avenue

4512 East Hopi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4512 East Hopi Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful freshly painted former model home for rent. Easy access to US 60. Convenient shopping. Gas cooking and gas fireplace. Enter into front living room and formal dining room. Granite counters. Large yard w RV gate. No cats. Dogs under 25 lbs okay. Tenant will pay for pest control and landscaping. Rental insurance required. HOA fines if incurred will be paid by tenant upon receipt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have any available units?
4512 E HOPI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have?
Some of 4512 E HOPI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 E HOPI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 E HOPI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 E HOPI Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 E HOPI Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4512 E HOPI Avenue offers parking.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 E HOPI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 E HOPI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 E HOPI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 E HOPI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 E HOPI Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College