4512 E HOPI Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Beautiful freshly painted former model home for rent. Easy access to US 60. Convenient shopping. Gas cooking and gas fireplace. Enter into front living room and formal dining room. Granite counters. Large yard w RV gate. No cats. Dogs under 25 lbs okay. Tenant will pay for pest control and landscaping. Rental insurance required. HOA fines if incurred will be paid by tenant upon receipt.