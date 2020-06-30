All apartments in Mesa
451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21

Location

451 S Hawes Rd, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in East Mesa near the 202. Newer subdivision built in 2007. Community pool, tot lot, open parks, well maintained. Just renovated with New carpet and paint. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 have any available units?
451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 have?
Some of 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 is pet friendly.
Does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 have a pool?
Yes, 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 has a pool.
Does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 S Hawes Rd Unit 21 has units with dishwashers.

