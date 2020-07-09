All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 450 North Lesueur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
450 North Lesueur
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:57 PM

450 North Lesueur

450 North Lesueur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

450 North Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit features New cabinets, counter tops, carpet, paint, refrigerator ,tub and tile shower surround. There is also small storage for the tenants. Located Near Mesa Dr and University!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,093.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 North Lesueur have any available units?
450 North Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 North Lesueur have?
Some of 450 North Lesueur's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 North Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
450 North Lesueur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North Lesueur pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 North Lesueur is pet friendly.
Does 450 North Lesueur offer parking?
No, 450 North Lesueur does not offer parking.
Does 450 North Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North Lesueur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North Lesueur have a pool?
No, 450 North Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 450 North Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 450 North Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 North Lesueur does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College