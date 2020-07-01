All apartments in Mesa
441 S Maple

Location

441 S Maple, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 188193

Mesa Area Val Vista/Broadway. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 1419 Sq Ft. Community Pool. Master Bedroom Downstairs. Great Neighborhood & Neighbors are wonderful! I personally know cause I used to live in this beautiful home. Close Freeway access to I-60 and 202. Several Grocery Stores near by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188193
Property Id 188193

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5402295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 S Maple have any available units?
441 S Maple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 S Maple have?
Some of 441 S Maple's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 S Maple currently offering any rent specials?
441 S Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S Maple pet-friendly?
No, 441 S Maple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 441 S Maple offer parking?
No, 441 S Maple does not offer parking.
Does 441 S Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S Maple have a pool?
Yes, 441 S Maple has a pool.
Does 441 S Maple have accessible units?
No, 441 S Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S Maple have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 S Maple has units with dishwashers.

