440 W PEPPER Place

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace some paid utils internet access furnished

GUEST HOUSE - FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED! UTILITIES INCLUDED! This modern 1BD/1BA sits in a historic Mesa neighborhood & is MOVE-IN READY! High ceilings make the home feel open. Fully stocked kitchen w/granite counters, SS appliances & extended breakfast bar! Master suite w/separate entry to the backyard. Tile & carpet t/o. Rent includes WiFi, pest control & landscaping. Street parking available. Minutes from MCC, Hohokam Stadium, Mesa Riverview, Loops 101 & 202, US60, Metro Light Rail & more! DON'T MISS THIS!