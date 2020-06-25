All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 440 W PEPPER Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
440 W PEPPER Place
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

440 W PEPPER Place

440 West Pepper Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

440 West Pepper Place, Mesa, AZ 85201
C.A.N.D.O.

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
GUEST HOUSE - FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED! UTILITIES INCLUDED! This modern 1BD/1BA sits in a historic Mesa neighborhood & is MOVE-IN READY! High ceilings make the home feel open. Fully stocked kitchen w/granite counters, SS appliances & extended breakfast bar! Master suite w/separate entry to the backyard. Tile & carpet t/o. Rent includes WiFi, pest control & landscaping. Street parking available. Minutes from MCC, Hohokam Stadium, Mesa Riverview, Loops 101 & 202, US60, Metro Light Rail & more! DON'T MISS THIS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 W PEPPER Place have any available units?
440 W PEPPER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 W PEPPER Place have?
Some of 440 W PEPPER Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 W PEPPER Place currently offering any rent specials?
440 W PEPPER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 W PEPPER Place pet-friendly?
No, 440 W PEPPER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 440 W PEPPER Place offer parking?
No, 440 W PEPPER Place does not offer parking.
Does 440 W PEPPER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 W PEPPER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 W PEPPER Place have a pool?
No, 440 W PEPPER Place does not have a pool.
Does 440 W PEPPER Place have accessible units?
No, 440 W PEPPER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 440 W PEPPER Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 W PEPPER Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College