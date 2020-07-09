44 South Williams

Amenities

2 bedroom in the heart of Mesa available for move in on June 22, 2020. This cute apartment features:



-Washer/Dryer hook ups in unit

-White cabinets in kitchen

-Brand new stainless kitchen appliances

-Private fenced in backyard

-All tile, no carpet

-Ceiling Fans

-Off Street Parking

-Walking distance to light rail



Contact Arisbay at 928.304.8768 for questions. This home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ, llc. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash fee of $50. Tax/admin of 5% added to rent. Apply online at www.rently.com/az



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.