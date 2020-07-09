All apartments in Mesa
44 South Williams

44 South Williams · No Longer Available
Location

44 South Williams, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom in the heart of Mesa available for move in on June 22, 2020. This cute apartment features:

-Washer/Dryer hook ups in unit
-White cabinets in kitchen
-Brand new stainless kitchen appliances
-Private fenced in backyard
-All tile, no carpet
-Ceiling Fans
-Off Street Parking
-Walking distance to light rail

Contact Arisbay at 928.304.8768 for questions. This home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ, llc. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash fee of $50. Tax/admin of 5% added to rent. Apply online at www.rently.com/az

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 South Williams have any available units?
44 South Williams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 South Williams have?
Some of 44 South Williams's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 South Williams currently offering any rent specials?
44 South Williams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 South Williams pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 South Williams is pet friendly.
Does 44 South Williams offer parking?
Yes, 44 South Williams offers parking.
Does 44 South Williams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 South Williams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 South Williams have a pool?
No, 44 South Williams does not have a pool.
Does 44 South Williams have accessible units?
No, 44 South Williams does not have accessible units.
Does 44 South Williams have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 South Williams does not have units with dishwashers.

