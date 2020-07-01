Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
/
429 E. 8th Ave #1
429 E. 8th Ave #1
429 E 8th Ave
Location
429 E 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Fantastic Location! - 2 bed 2 bath updated, end unit with private yard.
(RLNE3184295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 have any available units?
429 E. 8th Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 have?
Some of 429 E. 8th Ave #1's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 429 E. 8th Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
429 E. 8th Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 E. 8th Ave #1 pet-friendly?
No, 429 E. 8th Ave #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 429 E. 8th Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 E. 8th Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 429 E. 8th Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 429 E. 8th Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 E. 8th Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 E. 8th Ave #1 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
