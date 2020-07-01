All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
425 E FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

425 E FRANKLIN Avenue

425 East Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

425 East Franklin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nice three bedroom 1.5 bath home! Stainless steel fridge. Newer interior and exterior paint. Sparkling pool with large backyard. Located close to downtown Mesa. Freeways and shopping are minutes away! Full pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
425 E FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 E FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 E FRANKLIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College