All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 424 E Kimball Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
424 E Kimball Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM
424 E Kimball Ave
424 East Kimball Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
424 East Kimball Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Temple Historic District
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Located in Historic Mesa district. Cute 2 bedroom plus den, 1 bath home. This home is located within walking distance to downtown Mesa. No smoking and No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 E Kimball Ave have any available units?
424 E Kimball Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 424 E Kimball Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 E Kimball Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 E Kimball Ave pet-friendly?
No, 424 E Kimball Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 424 E Kimball Ave offer parking?
No, 424 E Kimball Ave does not offer parking.
Does 424 E Kimball Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 E Kimball Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 E Kimball Ave have a pool?
No, 424 E Kimball Ave does not have a pool.
Does 424 E Kimball Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 E Kimball Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 E Kimball Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 E Kimball Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 E Kimball Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 E Kimball Ave has units with air conditioning.
