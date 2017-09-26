Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 416 N Roca Street Unit 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
416 N Roca Street Unit 103
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 N Roca Street Unit 103
416 North Roca
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
416 North Roca, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mesa Apartment - Great Mesa location, 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit. Tile in through out.
Close to public transportation and shopping. Call Pati (602-339-1440)
Arizona Elite Properties
(RLNE5361062)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 have any available units?
416 N Roca Street Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
416 N Roca Street Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 N Roca Street Unit 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College