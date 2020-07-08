All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:22 PM

415 South Spur

Location

415 South Spur, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A charming 6 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property has a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops! The master bedroom features vinyl wood flooring, walk in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

