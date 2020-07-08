4114 N RECKER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH HOME * * NEWER CARPET AND TILE ** VAULTED CEILINGS ** EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW** FIREPLACE *DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARDS FOR LOW MAINTENANCE ** GARAGE CABINETS FOR STORAGE ** VERY CLEAN **