4114 N RECKER Road
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

4114 N RECKER Road

4114 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Location

4114 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH HOME * * NEWER CARPET AND TILE ** VAULTED CEILINGS ** EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW** FIREPLACE *DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARDS FOR LOW MAINTENANCE ** GARAGE CABINETS FOR STORAGE ** VERY CLEAN **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

