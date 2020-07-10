Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 408 E Kimball Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
408 E Kimball Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 E Kimball Ave
408 East Kimball Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
408 East Kimball Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Temple Historic District
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Historic district in Mesa, 2bed, 1bath home. Walking distance to downtown Mesa. This home has tons of character and is a must see! **No pets, No smoking**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 E Kimball Ave have any available units?
408 E Kimball Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 408 E Kimball Ave currently offering any rent specials?
408 E Kimball Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 E Kimball Ave pet-friendly?
No, 408 E Kimball Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 408 E Kimball Ave offer parking?
No, 408 E Kimball Ave does not offer parking.
Does 408 E Kimball Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 E Kimball Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 E Kimball Ave have a pool?
No, 408 E Kimball Ave does not have a pool.
Does 408 E Kimball Ave have accessible units?
No, 408 E Kimball Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 408 E Kimball Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 E Kimball Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 E Kimball Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 E Kimball Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College