Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

4063 E FAIRFIELD Street

4063 East Fairfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4063 East Fairfield Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Huge home in the beautiful subdivision of Mahogany. Home offers formal dining & living room. Bonus room which would be perfect for an office, which leads to the guest quarters where 1 bedroom & full bath are located. Kitchen has granite counters, gas top & double ovens. Large master bedroom with separate sitting area & gas fireplace, walk in closet with counter & shoe closet. Master bath offers separate tub/shower, his/her sinks. Basic landscape service provided. *Property Available 7/15/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $2395/Security Fee (non-refundable) $ 400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats/3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street have any available units?
4063 E FAIRFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street have?
Some of 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4063 E FAIRFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street is pet friendly.
Does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street offer parking?
No, 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street does not offer parking.
Does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4063 E FAIRFIELD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
