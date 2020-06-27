4063 E FAIRFIELD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Huge home in the beautiful subdivision of Mahogany. Home offers formal dining & living room. Bonus room which would be perfect for an office, which leads to the guest quarters where 1 bedroom & full bath are located. Kitchen has granite counters, gas top & double ovens. Large master bedroom with separate sitting area & gas fireplace, walk in closet with counter & shoe closet. Master bath offers separate tub/shower, his/her sinks. Basic landscape service provided. *Property Available 7/15/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $2395/Security Fee (non-refundable) $ 400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats/3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee