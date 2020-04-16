Rent Calculator
4035 E Camino St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:13 AM
4035 E Camino St
4035 East Camino Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4035 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single story, low maintenance, and loaded with upgrades! Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, upgraded bathrooms, cozy back yard...all within walking distance to community pool and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4035 E Camino St have any available units?
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
Mesa Rent Report
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4035 E Camino St have?
Some of 4035 E Camino St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4035 E Camino St currently offering any rent specials?
4035 E Camino St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 E Camino St pet-friendly?
No, 4035 E Camino St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 4035 E Camino St offer parking?
Yes, 4035 E Camino St offers parking.
Does 4035 E Camino St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 E Camino St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 E Camino St have a pool?
Yes, 4035 E Camino St has a pool.
Does 4035 E Camino St have accessible units?
No, 4035 E Camino St does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 E Camino St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 E Camino St has units with dishwashers.
