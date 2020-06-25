Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3912 S EMERY Circle
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3912 S EMERY Circle
3912 South Emery Circle
Location
3912 South Emery Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and Open Floor Plan. You will love the 21' x 28' GREAT ROOM!! 4th bedroom can be bedroom or den. Close to Gilbert schools and 202 freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle have any available units?
3912 S EMERY Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 3912 S EMERY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3912 S EMERY Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 S EMERY Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3912 S EMERY Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle offer parking?
No, 3912 S EMERY Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 S EMERY Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle have a pool?
No, 3912 S EMERY Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle have accessible units?
No, 3912 S EMERY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 S EMERY Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 S EMERY Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 S EMERY Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
