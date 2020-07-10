3829 Grove Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7379f2027 ----



.Single family one level home with tile floor entry and new carpet.

.Dining room w tile floor. Living room w carpet.

.Family room w tile floor and breakfast bar.

.Kitchen w tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and breakfast bar.

.Inside laundry room w W/D included.

.Master bedroom w carpet.

.Master bath w serperate shower & tile floor.

.2 car garage w auto opener.

.Grass front and rear yard.

.Covered patio.



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



*Security Deposits:

?$995.00 Refundable

?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee