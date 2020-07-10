All apartments in Mesa
3829 Grove Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3829 Grove Ave

3829 East Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3829 East Grove Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7379f2027 ----

.Single family one level home with tile floor entry and new carpet.
.Dining room w tile floor. Living room w carpet.
.Family room w tile floor and breakfast bar.
.Kitchen w tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and breakfast bar.
.Inside laundry room w W/D included.
.Master bedroom w carpet.
.Master bath w serperate shower & tile floor.
.2 car garage w auto opener.
.Grass front and rear yard.
.Covered patio.

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

*Security Deposits:
?$995.00 Refundable
?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Grove Ave have any available units?
3829 Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Grove Ave have?
Some of 3829 Grove Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 3829 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 3829 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 3829 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.

