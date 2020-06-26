All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

3813 E ALDER Avenue

3813 East Alder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3813 East Alder Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly Renovated Manufactured Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Covered Carport Area And No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 E ALDER Avenue have any available units?
3813 E ALDER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 E ALDER Avenue have?
Some of 3813 E ALDER Avenue's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 E ALDER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3813 E ALDER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 E ALDER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3813 E ALDER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3813 E ALDER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3813 E ALDER Avenue offers parking.
Does 3813 E ALDER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 E ALDER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 E ALDER Avenue have a pool?
No, 3813 E ALDER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3813 E ALDER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3813 E ALDER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 E ALDER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 E ALDER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
