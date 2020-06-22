All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3802 N SAWTOOTH --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3802 N SAWTOOTH --
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

3802 N SAWTOOTH --

3802 North Sawtooth · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3802 North Sawtooth, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1,700 SF, 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Rental Home In The Prestigious Community Of Red Mountain Ranch Situated On A Cul-De-Sac Street! This Home Is Immaculate With Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Carpet & Tile, Formal Living Room & Dining Room & Spacious Family Room! Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Dark Wood Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances! Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator Included in Lease. Don't Miss The Tranquil, Low Maintenance Backyard With A Cozy Covered Patio. Basic Cable & Front Yard Landscape Maintenance Is Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- have any available units?
3802 N SAWTOOTH -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- have?
Some of 3802 N SAWTOOTH --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- currently offering any rent specials?
3802 N SAWTOOTH -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- pet-friendly?
No, 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- offer parking?
Yes, 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- offers parking.
Does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- have a pool?
No, 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- does not have a pool.
Does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- have accessible units?
No, 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 N SAWTOOTH -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College