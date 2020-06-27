Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80
3755 East Broadway Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3755 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bed/2.5 bath home newly updated with paint, new tile flooring and new carpet! Fenced backyard and attached 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 have any available units?
3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 have?
Some of 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 currently offering any rent specials?
3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 pet-friendly?
No, 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 offer parking?
Yes, 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 offers parking.
Does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 have a pool?
Yes, 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 has a pool.
Does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 have accessible units?
No, 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 E Broadway Rd Apt 80 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College