3749 N ROWEN

4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-story custom home in Las Sendas with 3-car extended-length garage, granite countertops, R/O, and walk-in pantry in kitchen. Skylights, central vacuum, no interior steps. Enjoy Las Sendas's golf (fees apply), walking/hiking trails, sport courts, community pools and spas, parks. Near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, minutes from downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport, midtown Scottsdale, Tonto National Forest, Saguaro Lake, and Usery Pass Recreational Area. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and 1-time $95 administrative fee. DO NOT TEXT AGENT.