All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3749 N ROWEN --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3749 N ROWEN --
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

3749 N ROWEN --

3749 North Rowen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3749 North Rowen, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-story custom home in Las Sendas with 3-car extended-length garage, granite countertops, R/O, and walk-in pantry in kitchen. Skylights, central vacuum, no interior steps. Enjoy Las Sendas's golf (fees apply), walking/hiking trails, sport courts, community pools and spas, parks. Near shopping, dining, the Loop 202 Freeway, minutes from downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport, midtown Scottsdale, Tonto National Forest, Saguaro Lake, and Usery Pass Recreational Area. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly and 1-time $95 administrative fee. DO NOT TEXT AGENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 N ROWEN -- have any available units?
3749 N ROWEN -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3749 N ROWEN -- have?
Some of 3749 N ROWEN --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3749 N ROWEN -- currently offering any rent specials?
3749 N ROWEN -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 N ROWEN -- pet-friendly?
No, 3749 N ROWEN -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3749 N ROWEN -- offer parking?
Yes, 3749 N ROWEN -- offers parking.
Does 3749 N ROWEN -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3749 N ROWEN -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 N ROWEN -- have a pool?
Yes, 3749 N ROWEN -- has a pool.
Does 3749 N ROWEN -- have accessible units?
No, 3749 N ROWEN -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 N ROWEN -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3749 N ROWEN -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College