Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

3719 E Inverness Avenue

3719 East Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3719 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Concord Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Mesa home w/ community pool. This home features vaulted ceilings, neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds. All tile flooring on the main level with carpeting on the second level. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Upgraded kitchen features quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining area, stove top microwave, ceramic top stove, custom lighting and refrigerator. Large master suite has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower and double sinks. Washing machine and dryer included. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to the 60 freeway, Dana Park shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 E Inverness Avenue have any available units?
3719 E Inverness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 E Inverness Avenue have?
Some of 3719 E Inverness Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 E Inverness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3719 E Inverness Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 E Inverness Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3719 E Inverness Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3719 E Inverness Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3719 E Inverness Avenue offers parking.
Does 3719 E Inverness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 E Inverness Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 E Inverness Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3719 E Inverness Avenue has a pool.
Does 3719 E Inverness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3719 E Inverness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 E Inverness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3719 E Inverness Avenue has units with dishwashers.

