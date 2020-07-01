3719 E Inverness Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fees! Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Mesa home w/ community pool. This home features vaulted ceilings, neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds. All tile flooring on the main level with carpeting on the second level. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Upgraded kitchen features quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining area, stove top microwave, ceramic top stove, custom lighting and refrigerator. Large master suite has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower and double sinks. Washing machine and dryer included. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to the 60 freeway, Dana Park shopping and restaurants.