All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 37 West Main Street Unit: 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
37 West Main Street Unit: 6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

37 West Main Street Unit: 6

37 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

37 West Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
wow! cute, clean and cozy historic apartment style lofts located in highly sought after downtown mesa district with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, updated kitchens and bathrooms, premium upper level units with city and mountain views, water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, immediate access to light rail, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 have any available units?
37 West Main Street Unit: 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 have?
Some of 37 West Main Street Unit: 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 currently offering any rent specials?
37 West Main Street Unit: 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 pet-friendly?
No, 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 offer parking?
No, 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 does not offer parking.
Does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 have a pool?
No, 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 does not have a pool.
Does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 have accessible units?
No, 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 West Main Street Unit: 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College