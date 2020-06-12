All apartments in Mesa
37 West Main Street

37 W Main St · No Longer Available
Location

37 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
wow! cute, clean and cozy historic apartment style lofts located in highly sought after downtown mesa district with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, updated kitchens and bathrooms, premium upper level units with city and mountain views, electric/water/sewer/trash included, onsite laundry, off street parking, immediate access to light rail, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

