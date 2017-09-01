All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3630 N CANYON WASH Circle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

3630 N CANYON WASH Circle

3630 North Canyon Wash Circle · (480) 421-8471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3630 North Canyon Wash Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated home in the gated community of Grayhawk at Las Sendas. This 5-bedroom, 3-bath home comes with a large yard, swimming pool, spa, 3-car garage, outdoor fireplace, BBQ, washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Las Sendas amenities include swimming pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and playgrounds. (Golf and exercise facility available for a fee.) Conveniently located near Saguaro Lake, Tonto National Forest, Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale. Tenant pays 2% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle have any available units?
3630 N CANYON WASH Circle has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle have?
Some of 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3630 N CANYON WASH Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle does offer parking.
Does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle has a pool.
Does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle have accessible units?
No, 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3630 N CANYON WASH Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity