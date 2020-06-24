3555 East Fountain Street

Amenities

Available TODAY! Beautiful 4 bedroom with 4.5 baths in The Groves. This home features a GORGEOUS upgraded kitchen with beautiful dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, & eat-in dining room. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with access to the backyard. Full master bathroom with single sink, tiled shower, & walk-ing closet with lots of shelving. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile, carpet, & wood flooring in all the right places. Covered patio. Private pool. *landscaping and pool services included!!* Three car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS. 2 DOGS UNDER 20 LBS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.