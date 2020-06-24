All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3555 East Fountain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3555 East Fountain Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3555 East Fountain Street

3555 East Fountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3555 East Fountain Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful 4 bedroom with 4.5 baths in The Groves. This home features a GORGEOUS upgraded kitchen with beautiful dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, & eat-in dining room. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with access to the backyard. Full master bathroom with single sink, tiled shower, & walk-ing closet with lots of shelving. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile, carpet, & wood flooring in all the right places. Covered patio. Private pool. *landscaping and pool services included!!* Three car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS. 2 DOGS UNDER 20 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 East Fountain Street have any available units?
3555 East Fountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 East Fountain Street have?
Some of 3555 East Fountain Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 East Fountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
3555 East Fountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 East Fountain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 East Fountain Street is pet friendly.
Does 3555 East Fountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 3555 East Fountain Street offers parking.
Does 3555 East Fountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 East Fountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 East Fountain Street have a pool?
Yes, 3555 East Fountain Street has a pool.
Does 3555 East Fountain Street have accessible units?
No, 3555 East Fountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 East Fountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 East Fountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College