All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3547 S Tambor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3547 S Tambor
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

3547 S Tambor

3547 South Tambor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3547 South Tambor, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic 4 br 2 bath with a GRASS backyard! Popular split floor plan with formal living, dining and family rooms. Tile in all the right area. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 S Tambor have any available units?
3547 S Tambor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 S Tambor have?
Some of 3547 S Tambor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 S Tambor currently offering any rent specials?
3547 S Tambor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 S Tambor pet-friendly?
No, 3547 S Tambor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3547 S Tambor offer parking?
Yes, 3547 S Tambor offers parking.
Does 3547 S Tambor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 S Tambor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 S Tambor have a pool?
No, 3547 S Tambor does not have a pool.
Does 3547 S Tambor have accessible units?
No, 3547 S Tambor does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 S Tambor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 S Tambor has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College