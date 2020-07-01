3547 S Tambor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fantastic 4 br 2 bath with a GRASS backyard! Popular split floor plan with formal living, dining and family rooms. Tile in all the right area. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.