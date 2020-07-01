Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3547 S Tambor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3547 S Tambor
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3547 S Tambor
3547 South Tambor
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3547 South Tambor, Mesa, AZ 85212
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic 4 br 2 bath with a GRASS backyard! Popular split floor plan with formal living, dining and family rooms. Tile in all the right area. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3547 S Tambor have any available units?
3547 S Tambor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3547 S Tambor have?
Some of 3547 S Tambor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3547 S Tambor currently offering any rent specials?
3547 S Tambor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 S Tambor pet-friendly?
No, 3547 S Tambor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3547 S Tambor offer parking?
Yes, 3547 S Tambor offers parking.
Does 3547 S Tambor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 S Tambor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 S Tambor have a pool?
No, 3547 S Tambor does not have a pool.
Does 3547 S Tambor have accessible units?
No, 3547 S Tambor does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 S Tambor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 S Tambor has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College