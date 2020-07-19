3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir.

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool garage hot tub

Las Sendas w/ POOL! - Huge Cul-de-sac lot! Gorgeous back yard with pool and waterfall - perfect for entertaining. Spacious home with neutral colors throughout. Lots of tile. Kitchen has pantry, center island, breakfast bar and eat in dining. Formal Dining and Living room. Master bedroom with separate sitting area. Full master bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks and walk in closet. 4 bedrooms 3 baths total. 3 car garage. Gated community. Community offers, pool, spa, playgrounds, biking/exercise paths, golf course, elementary school and much more! No Smoking. No Cats. www.rcpmaz.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3372625)