Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir.

3537 North Canyon Wash Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3537 North Canyon Wash Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Las Sendas w/ POOL! - Huge Cul-de-sac lot! Gorgeous back yard with pool and waterfall - perfect for entertaining. Spacious home with neutral colors throughout. Lots of tile. Kitchen has pantry, center island, breakfast bar and eat in dining. Formal Dining and Living room. Master bedroom with separate sitting area. Full master bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks and walk in closet. 4 bedrooms 3 baths total. 3 car garage. Gated community. Community offers, pool, spa, playgrounds, biking/exercise paths, golf course, elementary school and much more! No Smoking. No Cats. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3372625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. have any available units?
3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. have?
Some of 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. offers parking.
Does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. has a pool.
Does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. have accessible units?
No, 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3537 N. Canyon Wash Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
