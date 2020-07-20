3535 North Ramada

Amenities

Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths. This home features an upgraded kitchen with LOTS of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & eat-in dining room. Large open family & living rooms. Beautiful master bedroom with access to the backyard. Full master bathroom with double sink, separate tub/ shower, & walk-ing closet with lots of shelving. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile, carpet, & wood flooring in all the right places. Covered patio. Beautiful backyard landscaping with grassy area, trees, and bushes. *landscaping for trees & bushes included* Two car garage. RV parking. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS. 2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.