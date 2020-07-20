All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3535 North Ramada

3535 North Ramada · No Longer Available
Location

3535 North Ramada, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths. This home features an upgraded kitchen with LOTS of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & eat-in dining room. Large open family & living rooms. Beautiful master bedroom with access to the backyard. Full master bathroom with double sink, separate tub/ shower, & walk-ing closet with lots of shelving. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile, carpet, & wood flooring in all the right places. Covered patio. Beautiful backyard landscaping with grassy area, trees, and bushes. *landscaping for trees & bushes included* Two car garage. RV parking. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS. 2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 North Ramada have any available units?
3535 North Ramada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 North Ramada have?
Some of 3535 North Ramada's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 North Ramada currently offering any rent specials?
3535 North Ramada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 North Ramada pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 North Ramada is pet friendly.
Does 3535 North Ramada offer parking?
Yes, 3535 North Ramada offers parking.
Does 3535 North Ramada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 North Ramada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 North Ramada have a pool?
No, 3535 North Ramada does not have a pool.
Does 3535 North Ramada have accessible units?
No, 3535 North Ramada does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 North Ramada have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 North Ramada does not have units with dishwashers.
