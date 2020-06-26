All apartments in Mesa
3502 E EL MORO Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

3502 E EL MORO Avenue

3502 East El Moro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3502 East El Moro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, large back yard with block fence, storage, inside laundry hook ups, 1246 square feet, Built in 1980, close to Irving Elementary, and Taylor Junior High, close to shopping. No Pets, No Smoking. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

