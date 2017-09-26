3326 N SILVERADO

Amenities
APPLICATION ACCEPTED. Clean 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Mountain View home with 18-inch tile, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a large loft area, and a private pool (pool service included in rent). Close to the Loop 202 Freeway, dining, shopping, minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Usery Pass Recreational Area, Tonto National Forest, and Saguaro Lake. Tenant to pay 1.75% tax monthly and 1-time $95 administrative fee. If there is a pet, $25 monthly pet rent will be charged.