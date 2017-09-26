All apartments in Mesa
3326 N SILVERADO --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3326 N SILVERADO --

3326 North Silverado · No Longer Available
Location

3326 North Silverado, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION ACCEPTED. Clean 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Mountain View home with 18-inch tile, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a large loft area, and a private pool (pool service included in rent). Close to the Loop 202 Freeway, dining, shopping, minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Usery Pass Recreational Area, Tonto National Forest, and Saguaro Lake. Tenant to pay 1.75% tax monthly and 1-time $95 administrative fee. If there is a pet, $25 monthly pet rent will be charged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 N SILVERADO -- have any available units?
3326 N SILVERADO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 N SILVERADO -- have?
Some of 3326 N SILVERADO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 N SILVERADO -- currently offering any rent specials?
3326 N SILVERADO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 N SILVERADO -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 N SILVERADO -- is pet friendly.
Does 3326 N SILVERADO -- offer parking?
Yes, 3326 N SILVERADO -- does offer parking.
Does 3326 N SILVERADO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 N SILVERADO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 N SILVERADO -- have a pool?
Yes, 3326 N SILVERADO -- has a pool.
Does 3326 N SILVERADO -- have accessible units?
No, 3326 N SILVERADO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 N SILVERADO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 N SILVERADO -- has units with dishwashers.
