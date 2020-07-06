All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
33 North Horne
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:22 PM

33 North Horne

33 North Horne Road · No Longer Available
Location

33 North Horne Road, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a great Mesa location! Back patio with privacy fence! Water, sewer, trash included. If pets are approved there will be $35.00 pet rent per pet + $250 pet dep.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 North Horne have any available units?
33 North Horne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 33 North Horne currently offering any rent specials?
33 North Horne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 North Horne pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 North Horne is pet friendly.
Does 33 North Horne offer parking?
No, 33 North Horne does not offer parking.
Does 33 North Horne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 North Horne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 North Horne have a pool?
No, 33 North Horne does not have a pool.
Does 33 North Horne have accessible units?
No, 33 North Horne does not have accessible units.
Does 33 North Horne have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 North Horne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 North Horne have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 North Horne does not have units with air conditioning.

