33 North Horne

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a great Mesa location! Back patio with privacy fence! Water, sewer, trash included. If pets are approved there will be $35.00 pet rent per pet + $250 pet dep.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.