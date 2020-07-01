All apartments in Mesa
325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper

325 South Pioneer · No Longer Available
Location

325 South Pioneer, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
All Utilities Included. 2 Bed 2 Bath With Garage. Remodeled & Beautiful. Sec 8 Approved. CALL RYAN 602-400-5090 - All Utilities Included Remodeled & Beautiful. 2 bedroom, 2 Bath CONDO apartment! Great layout, tile throughout. Close proximity to mass transportation, shopping, dining & entertainment and easy access to historic downtown Mesa as well. All utilities included! Section 8 available. Sorry No Pets. 2 Car Garage!!!

Schools:
Mesa Unified School District

Cross Street: Mesa Dr/Broadway Directions: E on Broadway, N on Pioneer to property on right side (three white garages)

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper have any available units?
325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper currently offering any rent specials?
325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper pet-friendly?
No, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper offer parking?
Yes, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper offers parking.
Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper have a pool?
No, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper does not have a pool.
Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper have accessible units?
No, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 S Pioneer St. #325Upper does not have units with air conditioning.

