3236 E CRESCENT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3236 E CRESCENT Avenue

3236 East Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3236 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
fireplace
carpet
3 bedroom, 2 bath twin home with new carpet & paint. 2 car carport, private back yard, ramp at front door and walk or roll in shower in master bath. Community pool & playground. Close to schools, shopping, & US 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

