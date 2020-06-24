Rent Calculator
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM
3217 E. Crescent Ave
3217 East Crescent Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3217 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Split Floorplan with Two Master Bedrooms. Fresh Two Tone Paint. All Tile. Updated Tile Surrounds. Ceiling Fans. Private Yard w/ Block Wall. 2 Attached Storage Sheds. 2 Car Carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have any available units?
3217 E. Crescent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have?
Some of 3217 E. Crescent Ave's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3217 E. Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 E. Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 E. Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3217 E. Crescent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 E. Crescent Ave offers parking.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 E. Crescent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3217 E. Crescent Ave has a pool.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 E. Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 E. Crescent Ave has units with dishwashers.
