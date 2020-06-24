All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3217 E. Crescent Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3217 E. Crescent Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

3217 E. Crescent Ave

3217 East Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3217 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Split Floorplan with Two Master Bedrooms. Fresh Two Tone Paint. All Tile. Updated Tile Surrounds. Ceiling Fans. Private Yard w/ Block Wall. 2 Attached Storage Sheds. 2 Car Carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have any available units?
3217 E. Crescent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have?
Some of 3217 E. Crescent Ave's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 E. Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 E. Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 E. Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3217 E. Crescent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 E. Crescent Ave offers parking.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 E. Crescent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3217 E. Crescent Ave has a pool.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 E. Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 E. Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 E. Crescent Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College