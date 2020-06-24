All apartments in Mesa
Location

321 South Hobson, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit is located at Broadway and Mesa Dr in Mesa. All tile throughout. Large living space. Bedrooms are split. The master bedroom has built in cabinets for storage. Eat in Kitchen. This unit also comes with a large fenced in yard. One covered parking space. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 South Hobson have any available units?
321 South Hobson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 South Hobson have?
Some of 321 South Hobson's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 South Hobson currently offering any rent specials?
321 South Hobson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 South Hobson pet-friendly?
No, 321 South Hobson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 321 South Hobson offer parking?
Yes, 321 South Hobson offers parking.
Does 321 South Hobson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 South Hobson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 South Hobson have a pool?
No, 321 South Hobson does not have a pool.
Does 321 South Hobson have accessible units?
No, 321 South Hobson does not have accessible units.
Does 321 South Hobson have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 South Hobson does not have units with dishwashers.
