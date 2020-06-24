This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit is located at Broadway and Mesa Dr in Mesa. All tile throughout. Large living space. Bedrooms are split. The master bedroom has built in cabinets for storage. Eat in Kitchen. This unit also comes with a large fenced in yard. One covered parking space. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 South Hobson have any available units?
