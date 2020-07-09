All apartments in Mesa
3143 South Date Circle

Location

3143 South Date Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,386 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE5211782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 South Date Circle have any available units?
3143 South Date Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 South Date Circle have?
Some of 3143 South Date Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 South Date Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3143 South Date Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 South Date Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 South Date Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3143 South Date Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3143 South Date Circle offers parking.
Does 3143 South Date Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 South Date Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 South Date Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3143 South Date Circle has a pool.
Does 3143 South Date Circle have accessible units?
No, 3143 South Date Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 South Date Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 South Date Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

