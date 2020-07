Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been updated with fresh paint, updated kitchen counter tops, new bathroom vanity! Washer and Dryer include on site laundry in the storage on the property. Clean and ready for a new tenant. Comes with a refrigerator and includes water! Hurry this will not last!